PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Pickles will finish Saturday’s postponed, extra-inning game with the Springfield Drifters at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday after the sprinklers at Walker Stadium unexpectedly turned on and the lights went out in the bottom of the 12th.

After battling back from an 8-0 deficit, the Pickles tied the score 9-9 in the 8th inning, pushing the game into extra innings. The game lasted so long into the night that the park’s scheduled sprinkler system turned on at midnight. Although the game was briefly able to resume once the water was turned off, play was completely halted when flood lights went out minutes later.

“The baseball gods and city parks decided five hours was enough baseball for the day,” the Pickles wrote on social media.

The sprinklers briefly switched on in the 12th inning before the game was ultimately postponed due to a loss of light. (Portland Pickles)

Sunday’s conclusion will be held without fans in attendance prior to the team’s second game of the day. The ballpark will be open to fans for the second matchup, which is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Sunday’s games could be delayed or canceled due to the risk of thunderstorms and rain across the region.