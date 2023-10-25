PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s first five-star luxury hotel is just days away from its grand opening, and KOIN 6 took an exclusive tour through the building.

The $600 million Ritz-Carlton Portland – the first in the Pacific Northwest – will start welcoming guests Tuesday, Oct. 31. It stands at 35 stories, making it the fourth tallest building in the city.

“We’re so excited,” General Manager Marie Browne said. “The property is really starting to come alive. Our ladies and gentlemen have been training for the last three weeks now.”

The hotel has a Northwest feel from top to bottom with trees, and wood throughout. The lobby bar, Meadowrue, brings the Northwest indoors – featuring Northwest wines and spirits. Even the artwork is Pacific Northwest-themed.

Up to the 18th floor, its 251 guest rooms start at just over $500 per night. The 19th floor is a luxury spa called Cloudbreak on 19, which will be accessible to the public by reservation. Bellpine, the Ritz-Carlton’s signature restaurant, is located on the 20th floor.

The chefs are already at work, training staff and preparing dishes using Northwest ingredients. With an opening that was originally slated for last spring, Browne says reservations are already moving fast.

“Our attention is always on the detail, and we didn’t want to really open until we were ready,” she said.

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland’s Meadowrue bar (Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Portland)

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland’s Meadowrue lounge (Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Portland)

The Bellpine Restaurant inside the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portand (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton)

A rendering of the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portland (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton)

Inside the executive suite living room in the downtown Portland Ritz Carlton (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton)

The infinity pool on the 19th floor of the Ritz Carlton in downtown Portland (Courtesy: Ritz Carlton)

The hotel has already transformed the city skyline. Browne said she hopes it is a catalyst for change in downtown Portland.

“While I’m not blind to some of the challenges, I think there’s been huge progress,” she said.