PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third consecutive day, clean-up crews filled the city to shore up damaged properties and remove broken glass and graffiti. It was an overwhelming task for some small business owners who were already hurting from the pandemic and are now facing uncertain futures.

The streets of downtown Portland have evolved rapidly over the past weekend. It's challenging to find a building in the city's core that hasn't sustained some type of damage. While brand name stores such as the Louis Vuitton store were broken into and looted, there were also small businesses caught in the wake of vandals. Many of those shops, which haven't been open since the pandemic began, have since been boarded up.