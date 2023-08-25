Mike Donahue on the KOIN anchor desk, undated (KOIN, file)

Mike Donahue was a KOIN mainstay for 44 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over a 44-year career at KOIN, Mike Donahue covered many memorable stories. The 77-year-old journalist died Friday, Aug. 25 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Here is a compilation of some of his best stories.

Most memorable stories

Mount St. Helens eruption revisited

Stories from all across Oregon

Covering a perfect storm

The Rajneeshpurum

Search for DB Cooper

MIKE DONAHUE’S FINAL NEWSCAST

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Videos curated by KOIN Special Projects Producer Bethany Austin