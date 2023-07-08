PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Dallas-based sculptor is bringing her newest, most evolutionary exhibition yet to a Southeast Portland art gallery.

With more than 500,000 Instagram followers, Dan Lam’s work has become a marvel for art enthusiasts who love all things colorful, psychedelic and a bit ‘drippy.’

The sculptor has been a full-time artist since 2016, a couple of years after she received her Master’s in Fine Art from Arizona State University. Lam now resides in Texas, where she grew up, but has maintained ties with the Portland art scene.

In 2018, Lam says Stephanie Chefas — owner of local gallery Chefas Projects — first contacted her in hopes that she’d join a group art exhibition. Fast forward to 2023, and the sculptor has launched her fourth exhibition within the space.

She says she’s loved the city ever since she visited for her first solo show years ago.

“Not to compare — of course — but Austin has that vibe, too, where it’s a city, but it has this unique quality to it,” she told KOIN 6. “And the people who came out to see the show have always been really supportive… it’s just kept me coming back.”

Lam’s latest trip to Portland is marked by the launch of her exhibition Cosmic Shake, which will give viewers a glimpse of her progression as an artist.

According to the sculptor, the 50 to 60 pieces in the collection aren’t a complete change from her usual ‘drippy’ work — but the art takes on new shapes, new forms and new textures.

“Bar” piece from Dan Lam’s Cosmic Shake exhibition (Courtesy Dan Lam Studio)

“Cycle” piece from Dan Lam’s Cosmic Shake exhibition (Courtesy Dan Lam Studio)

“Waxing” piece from Dan Lam’s Cosmic Shake exhibition (Courtesy Dan Lam Studio)

“Because they’re sculptural, I would say that they also have a sort of anthropomorphic-ish quality to them and that they have a lot of character,” she said. “I’ve heard people say they think they look like alien creatures or they’re creatures from another planet… although I don’t personally put any kind of narrative like that on them.”

Lam looks to the environment to find inspiration for her work, which she regards as ‘organic.’ The pieces in her current gallery will nod to coral, bacteria, fungi and other shapes and patterns that are seen in nature.

Cosmic Shake is on display now at Chefas Projects at 134 SE Taylor St. Suite 203. The gallery is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.