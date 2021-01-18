Volunteers collect 4,300 pounds of litter on MLK Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 400 people gathered together to help clean up downtown this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

4,300 pounds of litter and debris were collected during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event hosted by SOLVE, Portland Business Alliance, and Portland Lodging Alliance, with the support of Harsch Investment Properties.

Volunteers picked up litter from sidewalks, parks and business fronts near Providence Park, The Benson Hotel, Northwest Academy, and Urbanite on Southeast Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Disposable masks, cigarette butts and take-out containers are some of the common items found.

SOLVE also has Downtown Monthly Portland Volunteer Litter Cleanup Days. Since they began in September, more than 1,500 volunteers have removed over 17,000 pounds of litter. ​

The next Downtown Volunteer Litter Cleanup Days will be held on February 24 and March 18.