Volunteers tell stories of Portland’s past through art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers expressed their pride in Portland Sunday by turning vacant storefront windows into works of art by telling stories of the city’s forgotten past.

The Vanport Mosaic teamed up with the action group, “Design as Protest” in Northwest Portland.

They painted 35 windows at six different buildings, turning empty windows into messages of strength, solidarity and action.

The group calls it a museum without walls.

You can check out the art in the North Park Blocks from Northwest Flanders and Park to Northwest Couch.