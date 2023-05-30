The shop will sell 20-cent doughnuts on its 20th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Voodoo Doughnut has been keeping the magic in the hole – as its slogan says – for 20 years and on Tuesday, the company is celebrating the milestone anniversary at its flagship location in Portland.

The public is invited to attend the company’s birthday bash at 22 SW 3rd Avenue in Portland where they can enjoy May’s featured Birthday Cake doughnut for only 20 cents. The doughnut is stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with sprinkles.

Voodoo Doughnut’s iconic Mini Bacon Maple Bars will also be on sale for $2 all day long.

Founders Tres Shannon and Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson will be at the celebration with balloons, confetti and more extra festivities.

“We’re proud to be a small part of downtown Portland’s rich history and we look forward to operating at our Old Town location for another 20 years,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO.

The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Voodoo Doughnut opened in Portland in 2003 and has upheld a reputation for its unique flavors, including the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo.

The shops sell more than 50 flavors of doughnuts, including 25 vegan options.

Voodoo Doughnut recently announced it’s opening a new store in Tempe, Arizona. There are currently stores in Oregon, Colorado, Texas, California, Washington and Florida.