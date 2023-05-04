PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A group of local unions including Doughnut Workers United (Voodoo Doughnuts), Burgerville Workers Union, Market of Choice Labor Union and Restaurant Workers of Portland (Afuri) announced on May 1 that they are forming an alliance known as the Coalition of Independent Unions.

The unions say they have no plans to merge, and that the coalition is based on solidarity and mutual respect rather than the formation of a “top-down structure.” While the unions will remain separate entities, the groups told KOIN 6 News that they are joining forces through the coalition with the goal of “coordinating actions, strategy, resources and mutual aid.”

Coalition of Independent Unions logo. (Samantha Medina)

“We are still talking to members about what exactly their needs are from such a coalition, but ultimately it is to provide the needs of workers who are forming independent unions, to whatever degree we can,” Doughnut Workers United said. “Strike pay, legal needs, and many other resources will ideally fall under this umbrella as the coalition continues to grow and adapt to the needs of its members.”

Currently, none of the groups associated with the Coalition of Independent Unions pay union dues, which often serve as a source of funding for the types of services the coalition hopes to provide. For now, CIU organizers say the group’s broader focus is to create a union standard within the local food-service industry.

Taking inspiration from the Congress of Industrial Organizations in the 1930s, CIU organizers said that the group is actively working to recruit similar unions to join its cause, like the New Seasons Labor Union and other workers groups yet to be formally recognized.

“Benefits beyond the resources offered are simply strength in numbers,” Doughnut Workers United said. “As a collective, we can assist each other in ways we couldn’t without being unified. Coordinated strikes, pickets [and] fundraising are all specific reasons to join us, all while maintaining self-determination on each of our individual shop floors. We will teach you how to form your own union, rather than take total control and impose what we believe you need. It’s all about democracy and assistance.”