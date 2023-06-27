PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut announced that it’s offering three new seasonal donut flavors throughout the summer.

The locally-based, national donut chain began serving its new passionfruit cheesecake, strawberry lemon fling and wild berry cannolo flavors on June 27.

“Get a taste of summer with our three new flavors that dropped today,” Voodoo Doughnut said.

Passionfruit Cheesecake. (Photos courtesy of Voodoo Doughnut)

Strawberry Lemon Fling donut.

Wild Berry Cannolo.

Voodoo Doughnut has provided the following descriptions for each new flavor:

Passionfruit Cheesecake – $4.50

Raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese buttercream and topped with dollops of buttercream, graham cracker dust and a passionfruit icing drizzle. (A portion of the proceeds from each Passionfruit Cheesecake doughnut sold will benefit the Humane Society of the United States.)

Strawberry Lemon Fling – $3.50

Lemon-infused buttermilk bar topped with strawberry jam and drizzle.

Wild Berry Cannolo – $3.50

Stuffed with a wild berry filling and rolled in cinnamon and sugar.