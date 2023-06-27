PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut announced that it’s offering three new seasonal donut flavors throughout the summer.
The locally-based, national donut chain began serving its new passionfruit cheesecake, strawberry lemon fling and wild berry cannolo flavors on June 27.
“Get a taste of summer with our three new flavors that dropped today,” Voodoo Doughnut said.
Voodoo Doughnut has provided the following descriptions for each new flavor:
Passionfruit Cheesecake – $4.50
Raised yeast shell filled with cream cheese buttercream and topped with dollops of buttercream, graham cracker dust and a passionfruit icing drizzle. (A portion of the proceeds from each Passionfruit Cheesecake doughnut sold will benefit the Humane Society of the United States.)
Strawberry Lemon Fling – $3.50
Lemon-infused buttermilk bar topped with strawberry jam and drizzle.
Wild Berry Cannolo – $3.50
Stuffed with a wild berry filling and rolled in cinnamon and sugar.