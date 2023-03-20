PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland staple Voodoo Doughnuts is dropping new flavors for spring, including a special birthday doughnut to celebrate the shop’s 20th anniversary in May.

The spring line-up includes a caramel macchiato doughnut — with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Organization for Autism Research — along with the lemon-honey-filled Bees Knees doughnut.

Featuring 50 flavors at any time, Vice President of Operations Celise Ellis says Voodoo offers “something for everyone.”

“If you’re more of a traditional donut fan, there’s simpler donuts. If you’d like to try some of the crazier combinations, we’ve got that too,” Ellis said.

With shops in other areas across the country, Ellis says the chain looks forward to opening a Boulder, Colorado location over the summer.

