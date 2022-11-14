Gift cards and cash are incredibly versatile gifts to show someone you care.

The gift cards will go toward purchases at participating businesses across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many lucky attendees of the upcoming tree lighting ceremony in Pioneer Square will walk away with a $50 gift card to one of Portland’s local businesses.

According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office, this giveaway is a part of the Here for Portland campaign to support the city’s small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree lighting ceremony is next Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Mayor Wheeler’s office reports that 3,000 gift cards will be distributed at the event. The gift cards will go toward purchases at participating businesses in downtown Portland, the Northwest business district and the Central Eastside industrial area.

“Portland’s local small businesses are integral to our economy and deserve our ongoing support as they navigate through the uncertain economy post-pandemic,” Mayor Wheeler said. “This initiative will help the community support Portland’s small local businesses through intentional shopping and dining as we move into the holiday season.”

The gift cards will be provided through the Kuto App which allows customers to buy goods and services from local businesses using secure bank transfers, eliminating the fees that are typically associated with electronic purchases.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Here for Portland’s innovative campaign to revitalize Portland’s neighborhood commercial districts,” Kuto co-founder Kiyo Kubo said.

The gift cards passed out next Friday will expire on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Here for Portland campaign is also working to find jobs for students at Portland State University. If eligible, students can apply to work up to 40 hours weekly. After the students complete 300 hours of work, they will be eligible for a $1000 bonus and they could be hired for a long-term position with their respective business.

Potential student workers can find more about HFP’s efforts at HereForPortland@gmail.com or register for the program here.

“These restaurant and retail businesses cooperated with social distancing guidelines that protected our community and did so at great cost to their own bottom lines,” Patrick Gihring of Worksystems said. Worksystems is the Rose City’s workforce investment board and a partner of the HFP campaign.

“We’re honored to be a part of this initiative to promote intentional shopping and dining to support their recovery,” Gihring added.