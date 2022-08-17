FILE – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland, Ore. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is searching near and far, not for a new species or piece of technology, but for people to model in an upcoming photoshoot.

OMSI posted on social media Tuesday calling for participants.

The museum is searching for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn and explore at OMSI during a museum photoshoot.

“We’re looking for a broad group of participants who represent diverse intersecting identities, including children, teens, adults, and seniors,” OMSI wrote in an Instagram post.

A professional photographer will guide people through the shoot and provide them with directions.

OMSI said the only thing participants will need to do is “have fun!”

The photoshoot will be a 2-hour time commitment on either Monday, Aug. 22 or Monday, Aug. 29.

Participants will receive an OMSI family membership, four tickets to a planetarium show or four tickets to a submarine tour as a thank you for their time.

There are limited spots available. OMSI asks people to complete an online interest form if they’d like to participate. The form must be completed by Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.