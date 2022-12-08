In addition to topping the overall list, the Rose City performed well in some key subcategories

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do Portlanders love even more than brunch? Their dogs. And according to a recent study, this is the best city to own one.

U.S. News & World Report conducted a study to determine The Top 50 U.S. Cities To Be a Dog Owner. It focused on two main factors: environment and service, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Centers for Environmental Information and more.

Portland was ranked at No. 1 overall, making it to the top 10 along with cities from each of the major regions in the nation.

Top 10 Cities To Be a Dog Owner, according to U.S. News & World Report

Portland, Ore. Tampa, Fla. New York City San Francisco Seattle Miami Washington, D.C. Raleigh, N.C. Honolulu Memphis, Tenn.

In addition to topping the overall list, the Rose City performed well in some key subcategories. It was No. 1 in the rankings for its access to dog parks, and No. 2 for the abundance of local veterinarians. Portland also tied New York City and Detroit at No. 4 for having the least number of days with temperatures at or above 90℉.

Across the U.S., the American Pet Products Association 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey revealed that 70% of households own a pet, and about 69 million of those homes have dog owners. But Oregonian dog owners take the love of their furry friends just a step further.

In a survey for the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 93% of people said that they consider their pets to be part of the family. Seventy-one percent admitted to allowing their pets to sleep in their beds.

Despite these statistics, Portland did fall short on some subcategories in U.S. News & World Report’s study.

The city placed at No. 18 because of how many days the temperature sits at or below 32℉, at No. 16 for the cost of dog walking services, and at No. 13 for its walkability.