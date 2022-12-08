PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What do Portlanders love even more than brunch? Their dogs. And according to a recent study, this is the best city to own one.
U.S. News & World Report conducted a study to determine The Top 50 U.S. Cities To Be a Dog Owner. It focused on two main factors: environment and service, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Centers for Environmental Information and more.
Portland was ranked at No. 1 overall, making it to the top 10 along with cities from each of the major regions in the nation.
Top 10 Cities To Be a Dog Owner, according to U.S. News & World Report
- Portland, Ore.
- Tampa, Fla.
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Miami
- Washington, D.C.
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Honolulu
- Memphis, Tenn.
In addition to topping the overall list, the Rose City performed well in some key subcategories. It was No. 1 in the rankings for its access to dog parks, and No. 2 for the abundance of local veterinarians. Portland also tied New York City and Detroit at No. 4 for having the least number of days with temperatures at or above 90℉.
Across the U.S., the American Pet Products Association 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey revealed that 70% of households own a pet, and about 69 million of those homes have dog owners. But Oregonian dog owners take the love of their furry friends just a step further.
In a survey for the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 93% of people said that they consider their pets to be part of the family. Seventy-one percent admitted to allowing their pets to sleep in their beds.
Despite these statistics, Portland did fall short on some subcategories in U.S. News & World Report’s study.
The city placed at No. 18 because of how many days the temperature sits at or below 32℉, at No. 16 for the cost of dog walking services, and at No. 13 for its walkability.