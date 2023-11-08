PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There’s a bigger push than ever this upcoming holiday season to keep your shopping dollars in the Portland metro area.

Starting Wednesday, people can now shop at the annual PDX Pop-Up Shops, which are located in key spots in downtown Portland.

The 2023 grand opening was celebrated Wednesday by a number of downtown-focused organizations, all with the goal of building businesses.

“I love this, this is one of my favorite traditions. I love working with all of these small businesses and just see them grow through this project,” said Sydney Mead with Down Clean & Safe. “Super rewarding. It’s also really rewarding when they graduate and actually then have a brick-and-mortar space of their own.”

For a map of the 9 pop-ups that are ready to explore, visit the Downtown Portland website.

“The survival of small businesses in Portland relies heavily on all this concentration of business and tourism that happens downtown, so to have a presence here is so important,” Mead said.