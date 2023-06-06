PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Waterfront Blues Festival fans not only have the chance to catch performances from blues legends Buddy Guy, Los Lonely Boys and Corey Wong, but can also support local non-profits like Meals on Wheels People.

Proceeds from the Rock the Boat Cruise will benefit the non-profit’s mission to fight food insecurity and social isolation among older adults in the area. Meals on Wheels People will also host a raffle at the fest for a chance to win Alaska Airlines tickets.

“Our mission is to make sure older folks have enough food and nutrition and social connection to thrive as they age,” Meals on Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington said.

Washington said working with the fest is a “wonderful partnership that helps draw “awareness to food insecurity in our community, especially for older people but other marginalized communities as well.”

The Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off July 1 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Downtown Portland.