PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planning on heading to downtown Portland for the Waterfront Blues Festival this Fourth of July holiday weekend? Tickets are selling quickly.

Tickets are currently in Tier 2 pricing days ahead of the festival’s opening on Saturday, July 1.

A General Admission 4-Day pass is currently at $140. For 40 hours of live music on four stages, it’s a solid deal.

There are a variety of other four-day passes as well, with the most expensive being Platinum VIP for a cool $1,400. Granted, there are some perks for that, including exclusive on-stage seating, access to VIP bars and sections and some of the best viewing areas for the festival.

However, if you only have one day to party over the Fourth of July holiday, you can get General Admission 1-Day tickets, which currently cost $50 until Saturday, when they go up to $55 each day of Blues Fest.

Blues Fest also offers Gold VIP 1-Day tickets for access to a VIP bar, viewing area and restrooms for $175 a day.

Organizers of the Blues Fest note that children under the age of 12 have free admission due to sponsors at Buick GMC of Beaverton.

The party starts Saturday, July 1 and ends Tuesday, July 4 with a spectacular fireworks show.

KOIN 6 is a proud community partner of the Waterfront Blues Festival.