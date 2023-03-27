PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 100 Akebono cherry blossom trees lining the northern end of Tom McCall Waterfront Park are in peak bloom this week, Oregon Parks and Recreations spokesperson Mark Ross confirmed.

“They’re pretty much in full,” Ross said.

The short-lived flowers are expected to hold their form and bright pink color for several more days. The flowers will remain visible along the waterfront during the next few weeks as they shed their petals like flurries of falling pink snow.

According to the latest weather forecasts, the best days to view the cherry blossoms at peak bloom will be on March 27 and 30, when conditions will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The trees, which run from the Japanese American Historical Plaza to Friendship Circle, were planted in 1990 as a memorial to the Japanese Americans who were forced into internment camps during World War II.

Thirty-three years later, the trees are an iconic part of the park and Portland, drawing thousands of visitors to the waterfront each spring.