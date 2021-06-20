Ways to beat the heat as Portland-area temps reach 90s

The sun shines in Portland on June 20, 2021, a day when the temperature climbed about 90 degrees. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures in the Portland metro area peaked in the 90s Sunday.

Some people spent the day outside enjoying the weather, while others took cover in the shade or found a place with air conditioning.

Temperatures this hot can become dangerous in certain conditions.

Clackamas Fire tweeted some safety tips to beat the heat including staying hydrated, wearing light-colored or lightweight clothing, avoiding midday sun, and exercising early or late in the day.

KOIN 6 News spoke to some people who explained where they like to enjoy the sunshine.

“Sauvie Island, sometimes we go there to pick berries and then we go to the beach,” said Josiah, who did not share his last name.

“It’s beautiful outside. I can’t complain at all,” said Brandon Johnson. “I walk outside and it’s just beautiful.”

Johnson was walking in his neighborhood near his home.

Clackamas Fire also reminds people to check on their elderly friends and neighbors and provide shade and water for pets. Also, they said never leave kids or pets in a parked car because the temperatures can rise very rapidly and become dangerous very quickly.