PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Taking your furry friend out for an evening stroll? You may want to watch what they’re sniffing.

Dove Lewis Hospital in Portland says it has seen more cases of dogs being exposed to fentanyl while taking a walk in the past few weeks.

“One instance we did use Narcan, and they responded well to it – and that’s why we suspected fentanyl,” spokesperson Tess Payne said. “Part of what they ingested and that animal needed additional care before it was back to himself.”

But Payne said it’s more likely that your pet is going to get into something at home, since that’s where you spend most of your time.

“Is it a daily occurrence where you can see multiple patients a day coming in with something, whether it’s an over-the-counter medication, prescription medication; we might see some gummy ingestion or marijuana ingestion,” she said.

Drug exposure can have severe, even fatal, consequences for pets. Here are some symptoms to look out for: Difficulty walking, maybe difficulty breathing or a lower respiratory rate. They could even start having seizures.

“You know, fundamentals are really important for us, and it can be quite fast acting,” Payne said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently found that fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin for pain.

Paul Sticca, a Portland resident in Southwest Hills, takes his dog to Wallace Dog Park every morning, but says he tries to be careful.

“I always keep my eye on them,” he said. “I keep them on a leash and, you know, make sure. He’s a very curious dog.”

If you notice your pet ate something strange, stop them right away and call an emergency veterinarian in your area.