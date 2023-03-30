PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Community members are coming together following a triple homicide that killed two high school students and a 20-year-old in Portland over the weekend.

Surveillance video from the homicide captured the sound of gunshots from the north Portland mass shooting that killed 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, 19-year-old Babu Daudi and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson, according to police.

On Thursday, the community spoke out on the need to find solutions to gun violence.

“We want to address the violence of our youth that were killed, three youths, found shot,” said Pastor Corey Pritchett with Better Portland.

The group Better Portland is organizing a rally to stop the violence at 1 p.m. April 15 at Jefferson High School.

“I’m sad, I’m terrified and I’m angry with the gun violence in Portland,” said community activist LaFonda Grant. “Our children aren’t safe to walk to the park or even the corner store.”

Community members also shared why finding solutions to gun violence is personal to them.

“When my son was shot in 2015, I took it as an assignment,” said community activist Laurie Palmer. “We got a problem, Portland, Oregon.”

This homicide comes as police responded to the area Wednesday night after a reported shooting on North Alaska Street. Police say they found evidence of gunfire but didn’t believe there were any injuries.

Portland police told KOIN 6 News they are looking into whether the homicide and Wednesday’s shooting are related, noting there is no indication they are connected at this point.