The grocery chain said it now faces theft that it'd never seen before

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fred Meyer says they’ve struck up a new partnership with Portland police as the city sees a historic increase in shoplifting, affecting bottom lines and shoppers’ experiences in stores.

Announced in a press release on Wednesday, the grocery chain claims the company is “doubling down” on its commitment to the Portland metro community.

Fred Meyer says their safety enhancement initiative will include:

increased security presence at stores

elevated store interior, parking lot and doorway safety protocols

advanced receipt verification

significant investments in innovative security technology

“While Portland has experienced an influx of business departures, Fred Meyer is committed to establishing proactive measures, in collaboration, with the Portland Mayor’s office and local law enforcement to ensure a secure and pleasant shopping experience for everyone,” the release read. “This partnership signifies the shared responsibility and commitment between the private sector, public offices, and law enforcement agencies to create a safer, healthier, and more prosperous city.”

“At Fred Meyer we understand the role we play in providing critical goods to the Portland community and we take that very seriously,” added Fred Meyer President, Todd Kammeyer. “We have a moral responsibility to seek solutions that will allow us to continue to serve our hometown for another 100 years.”

Though Fred Meyer and the Portland Police Bureau have not revealed many specific details about their partnership, store representatives say they will start sharing more information between their store branches and the authorities.

Fred Meyer says it wasn’t going to leave Portland like Walmart did, but says it was facing theft like it’s never seen before and needed the city’s support.

“The partnership will help combat crime by increasing additional safety measures allowing Fred Meyer to continue to provide access to fresh, affordable food to all Portland residents,” Fred Meyer said in Wednesday’s release.

When asked if the city is doing enough to stop retail theft and other crimes across the city, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stated property crime is down 12% compared to last year.

“Portland is proud to partner with Fred Meyer in this crucial initiative,” said Wheeler. “We recognize the critical role Fred Meyer plays to our residents, and this partnership exemplifies our joint effort to combat crime, increase safety, and serve the needs of our diverse community.”