‘We have faith in the future’: Travel Portland purchases full-page NYT ad

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo the Portland skyline is visible on the west bank of the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. The city of Portland has released a map and database showing about 1,800 unreinforced masonry buildings that may be vulnerable to shaking during an earthquake if they are not structurally […]

Travel Portland is encouraging people across the country to visit and "Come see for yourself"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is eagerly awaiting the return of tourists, according to a full-page advertisement that appeared in Sunday’s New York Times paper.

Travel Portland purchased a full-page advertisement that ran in the Sunday New York Times on June 20, 2021. The advertisement featured this statement. Courtesy Travel Portland

Travel Portland confirmed it purchased the advertisement and said, “After a year of encouraging visitors and locals to support small businesses here and from a distance, it’s time to issue an invitation to come back to Portland.”

The advertisement, which is a simple 23 lines of text, starts by saying, “You’ve heard a lot about us lately. It’s been a while since you heard from us.”

The statement goes on to say that some of what people have heard about Portland over the last year is true. Some is not.

It highlights Portland as a place of dualities and says the 12 bridges that cross the Willamette River throughout the city serve as a good metaphor for Portland.

“Two sides to the same coin that keeps landing right on its edge. Anything can happen. We like it this way,” the advertisement states.

Travel Portland said the ad is part of a campaign called “This is Portland,” which will advertise the city throughout the summer and encourage overnight stays at local hotels and short-term rentals. The campaign will run through August and will target leisure travelers in the West Coast cities of Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Travel Portland also released a video advertisement. The video’s narration is the same as what’s printed in the New York Times advertisement. The video features more than 30 Portland chefs, store owners, athletes, performers, and artists.

“With an overdue and heartfelt reopening on the horizon, we are here to inspire and encourage these visitors — our fans — to book,” Travel Portland said in a statement.

They said they’re focused on bringing visitors, convention business, and the tourism industry’s economic impact back to Portland.

Below is the full text of the advertisement: