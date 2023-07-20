PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s 90-day reset to help clean up the city’s central eastside was temporarily effective according to business owners. However, they say once the reset ended, the same issues returned.

Starting in January, the city worked for three months to clean up crime and homelessness in the district amid rising concerns from business owners.

With visibly less trash in the neighborhood, but still plenty of tents and graffiti, Anne Barwick, president of the Sheridan Fruit Company, says she noticed a difference during the reset. But she also said that the same challenges quickly returned as soon as it ended.

“They were cleaning up a lot of the homeless, a lot of the garbage more often. So that did help. You know, at least you could see something being done. But like I say, when it was over, we knew exactly when it was over before somebody had to say that it was exactly that day,” she said. “During the reset, things were slightly better, but I can tell you the minute it was off, it seems like we went back to where we were.”

These concerns come just days after the city released data on the reset, touting lighting improvements, plus more than 73,000 square feet of graffiti and 321 camps removed.

There were also 89 arrests, 23 stolen vehicles recovered and 19 firearms seized by Portland police, along with nearly 5,000 pounds of trash and just under 10,000 square feet of the area cleaned up.

But on Day 91, Barwick says she and her employees saw tents return, along with an uptick in theft, car break-ins and even a small fire just outside her store.

“It bothers me a lot because I don’t like anyone feeling unsafe, and I know they do, and honestly with good reason. It happens frequently, and that’s what’s sad because these people are coming to work to put a hard day’s work in, and when they go to go home and their cars are broken into, their belongings are taken,” she said.

Barwick says she hopes more will be done to make the changes permanent, and she’s not alone.

The Central Eastside Industrial Council, which represents businesses in the area, stated in part that they “are continuing to meet with the city to relay issues reported to us by our members and move to solve these challenges… We will continue advocating for our members and a vibrant central eastside to ensure everyone who lives, works and plays in the district can thrive.”

“I just hope that it makes a difference and that we get more help and assistance on this side of town, in Portland in general. I don’t want to see this side of town fail and not be what it could be and what it should be,” Barwick said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office provded a statement to KOIN 6 News regarding the 90-day reset.

“The City of Portland is working to bring the successful 90-day reset model to other areas across the City of Portland through a more structured and permanent means. We’ll be providing more details soon.

“The recent Central Eastside 90-Day Reset brought forth a renewed cooperation between the City of Portland and the business community in the district. The Enhanced Service District set priority areas in the district for cleaning, graffiti removal, and increased lighting. The results are clear: a safer and cleaner community where residents and business-owners have a hand in restoring their neighborhood. We saw successful outcomes (attached), though we are clear-eyed that there is still work to be done. The positive results of the 90-day reset are just the latest example of how the City partners residents and business owners to address community needs and make significant progress against the challenges of homelessness, community safety, and livability. The City remains committed to supporting this progress going forward.”