PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland business owners are holding local fundraisers to give back to the victims of the deadly Maui wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people and displacing thousands.

Multiple food and drink events are being held around the Portland area this week to help give back to the people of Hawaii affected by the disaster. KOIN 6 has compiled a list of locations where Portlanders can give back:

Oregon AAPI Food and Wine founder and cofounder of CHO Wines Lois Cho is teaming up with Hundred Suns Wines cofounder Renee Saint-Amour to host multiple wine tasting fundraisers at Han Oak PDX in Northeast Portland on Aug. 20. Cho said that 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Salt and Straw will also be providing ice cream for the fundraiser.

Location: 511 NE 24th Ave., Portland

Date: Aug. 20 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundraiser: $55 per ticket, includes 90-minute wine tasting and food from KauKau, Ezell’s and Goodies Snack Shop

“My mother was raised on Hawaii’s Big Island, and her mother was one of 13 children, so some of her siblings settled on Maui,” Saint-Amour said. “While she is ethnically Chinese and Japanese, she is 100% culturally a product of Hawaii. As a result, the aloha in our family was always strong.”

Location: 515 S Carolina St., Portland

Date: Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fundraiser: A percent of the proceeds raised from food and raffle sales will be donated to organizations in Maui and employees of the Maui chain Ululani’s Shaved Ice, which lost two locations in the fire.

“We’d love your support,” the Portland restaurant shared on social media. “Live Hawaiian music and local DJs will be serenading you all afternoon and evening. Fusion Shave ice company, Alyssa’s famous Japanese Hot Dogs and freshly fried poi mochi donuts will dance in your opu … Mahalo nui for your Kokua 🤙🏽.”

Ohana Hawaiian Cafe

Location: 6320 NE Sandy Blvd., 10608 SE Main St., Milwaukie

Dates: Aug. 14-20

Fundraiser: 10% of all proceeds from Ohana Hawaiian Cafe locations donated to charities and businesses providing wildfire aid to Maui.

“Aloha, Ohana family and friends,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “We are grieving with the people on Maui and are grateful to all the first responders that likely risked their own lives to save countless others. We think about the hard working people at Tedeschi Vineyards and Maui Brewing Company, both of which we feature here at Ohana. Also, Ululani Shave Ice lost two stores on Maui, but thankfully, all their staff is safe and accounted for. But not without a tremendous amount of rebuilding ahead of them. We also know there are many Ohana Hawaiian Customers from Maui with loved ones still there. Following the meaning of Ohana, we would like to do what little we can to help.”

Location: 4024 N Interstate Ave., Portland

Dates: Aug. 12-18

Fundraiser: 100% of proceeds from “Lahaina Sunset” POG slushies will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund.

“Partake in a meaningful week at the Alibi Tiki Lounge, as we support the recovery efforts of the people of Lahaina and other parts of Maui,” the bar shared on social media. “By purchasing this drink, you’re lending a hand to vital restoration efforts. Your support resonates deeply as we work towards renewing the spirit of Aloha in Lahaina.”