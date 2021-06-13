Weekend rain helps in the short term, but not the long term

This is the most rain Portland has seen in a two- to three-day period the entire spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring 2021 has been incredibly dry in Portland, the Willamette Valley, and surrounding region. The vast majority of the area is in severe to extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which made the rain Saturday and Sunday all the more refreshing.

The weekend rain doused most of the western portion of the Pacific Northwest, but left east of the Cascades dry.

Saturday in Portland, the main recording station at Portland International Airport received .25 inches of rain. Steady rainfall on Sunday had totals climbing over .5 inches.

The Portland area has not seen this much rain in a two- to three-day period through the entire Spring.

In March 2021 Portland International Airport saw .42 inches of rain. April was even less from the 24th-26th, with .23 inches. May saw a tiny improvement with a total of .31 inches the 24th and 25th, but rainfall in all of these months was sparse in total.

As this current system continues to soak the area, hopes may rise that this will do something to put a dent in our drought conditions. Unfortunately, that is not the case. We’d have to have several weeks of continued rainfall on this level to help. The current deficit for Portland alone is over 5 inches of rain. So, to be clear, this system will help in the short term, but not the long term.

So enjoy the rain while we have it. We’ll quickly see a return to warmer-than-average temperatures in the 80s, and dry conditions by mid-week.