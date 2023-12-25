PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In case over radio there arose such a clatter, crews were prepared with engines and ladders…

KOIN 6 visited four of Portland Fire and Rescue’s 31 stations on Christmas Day, where firefighters trained recruits, ran drills, and hosted a family meal.

Rick Graves with PF&R said the stations – which staff 171 year round – are prepared for emergencies every day of the year.

“Even though it’s a holiday and it’s raining, at a firehouse it’s just any other day,” Graves said.

Matt Fullerton says firefighters and their families adjust their holidays to make sure someone is ready in case of an emergency.

“We just make sacrifices, like doing Christmas early with our kids,” Fullerton said. “I got my kids up at like 5 a.m. to open presents.”

And although the firefighters are forced to work away from family, they say it’s understood.

“I got a couple of young kids and they now understand what it’s like having a firefighter for a dad,” Lt. Pat Scott said. “Sometimes Christmas comes early. Sometimes it comes late. Just depends on our schedule.”

However, there are still opportunities to be with their loved ones. This year, PF&R held a shared meal at the stations, where the young, old, and even Kiki the arson dog were able to gather in honor of the holiday.

“We have home families coming in to hang out with fire families and still be able to be coiled springs and jump at the need when there’s a call that occurs, so that we’re responding to your emergency because that’s what we do,” Graves said.

But when amid the fun and festivities, Captain Aspen Breuer said the training never stops

“To the best of our ability, we try to simulate real life scenarios, and we run the recruits as engine companies and truck companies through those scenarios over and over and over again. And then we in fact get to implement those skills on the job,” Breuer said.

Breuer said making this sacrifice is worth it to keep their community safe on Christmas – and year-round.

“Firefighters and what we do and how we serve the community,” he said. “This is what we live for, and our families support us in that which is a beautiful thing.”