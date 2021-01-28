Wheeler ‘appreciates’ apology from man he pepper-sprayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledged the apology he received on Wednesday night from a man involved in a confrontation with him over the weekend.

Cary Cadonau, who is an attorney and an heir to the Alpenrose Dairy, confronted Wheeler outside the Hillsdale McMenamins location while the mayor was with former mayor Sam Adams. He apologized to the mayor on Wednesday night.

I want to acknowledge and appreciate Mr. Cadonau’s apology. I consider the matter closed. I’m hopeful that this will be a catalyst for all of us to return to healthy, respectful civic dialogue. Our city and our nation are going through challenging and stressful times, and there is great passion about the need create a different and better future. We must all remember that we have a shared desire for positive change, even if we may disagree about the best ways to go about it. It’s important for all of us to reflect on the need for urgent change, and to remember that respect and safety are the foundation for creating and sustaining it.

Wheeler and Sam Adams had been dining in a tented area and were walking to their cars when Cadonau approached, unmasked, and got close to the mayor’s face while filming with his phone, according to police reports.PPB report: Wheeler pepper sprays man outside restaurant

Wheeler said that the man stood within one or two feet of him and Wheeler became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19. Wheeler told the man to “back off” and that he was carrying pepper spray, which he would use if necessary. When the man did not listen, the mayor said he sprayed him in the eyes.

The mayor filed a police report.

In a statement released shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cadonau said he was sorry. His full statement:

“I am remorseful for my decision to confront Mayor Wheeler on Sunday, Jan. 24, and I am sorry that he felt the need to use pepper spray.

“I cherish Portland and our local community and recognize that Mayor Wheeler has a very difficult job.

“I have contacted Mayor Wheeler’s office to request an opportunity to amicably resolve this matter.

“I would also like to apologize to my law partners for my conduct.”