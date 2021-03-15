Wheeler, community leaders to address Portland’s ongoing violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Wheeler and other elected officials, community leaders, and representatives from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are slated to address the ongoing violence in the city Monday afternoon.

The coalition said in a release Monday action must be taken to stop the “ongoing criminal destruction, violence and intimidation small groups of self-described anarchists and white supremacists continue to inflict on local businesses, neighborhoods and people.”

Several speakers will discuss routes to peace and field questions at a virtual press conference at 2 p.m.

Dozens dressed in black gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Sunday, launching another night of demonstrations.

On Thursday, vandals broke windows and tagged buildings downtown with anti-government and anti-police sentiments. Some even set fire to the plywood boards mounted to the buildings resulting in federal agents using tear gas on the crowd.

The following night, another direct action march took place in the Pearl District in which dozens more windows were smashed. The Portland Police Bureau responded by detaining around 100 people in a block in a controversial tactic known as “kettling.”

People attending Monday’s conference include:



Mayor Wheeler

Assistant Police Chief Chris Davis

State Rep. Janelle Bynum

Former State Sen. Margaret Carter

Former State Sen. Avel Gordly

Self Enhancement Inc. President and CEO Tony Hopson

Former director of the City of Portland Office of Violence Prevention Antoinette Edwards

Former Portland Trail Blazer Terry Porter

Acting US Attorney Scott Asphaug

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese

KOIN 6 News will stream the news conference at 2 p.m.