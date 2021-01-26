Wheeler, Council members increase security

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will have increased security after recent threats and incidents.

He, like previous Portland mayors, has had a security details since he took office. The level of protection has varied, and will now be increased, his office said in a statement.

Like previous Portland mayors, Mayor Wheeler has a security detail that has been in place since he took office in 2017. The level of protection provided is determined by a variety of factors including the nature of the issues he and his colleagues on the Portland City Council are working on, his visibility and accessibility in public spaces, his travel needs and his personal preferences. Because of recent threats and incidents where people have aggressively accosted the Mayor, increased security measures have been implemented. Additional security options for Council members have also been implemented.

Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who had confronted him and former mayor Sam Adams with a camera on his phone as they left a restaurant on Sunday evening, a police report details.

Wheeler and the former mayor had been leaving the Hillsdale McMenamin’s pub around 8 p.m. on Sunday when they said they were approached by a middle-aged white man who told them he had taken photos of Wheeler while he was inside the restaurant’s tent, according to the Portland Police Bureau report.

The report describes the man as being in his 40s, shorter than 6-feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored and heavy jacket, and was possibly wearing glasses.

Earlier this month, Wheeler was confronted at restaurant and punched in the shoulder.