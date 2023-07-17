Site on SE Gideon Street expected to officially open later in July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four months after announcing plans for temporary alternative shelter sites in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler held a preview of the first one on Monday morning,

The site at 1490 Southeast Gideon Street in Portland’s central eastside is expected to officially open to residents later this month.

Wheeler spoke at Monday’s private event along with leaders from Multnomah County and Urban Alchemy, the site service provider. A separate public event will be held before the site officially opens.

When he announced the Southeast Gideon location on March 9, the mayor said the site “will have up to 100 tenants, they can hold up to 150 individuals. This location will help provide safe designated camping locations for homeless Portlanders who then can access basic services like food, restrooms, showers, laundry, electricity and storage facilities.”

Urban Alchemy, which also runs similar shelters in California and Texas, will manage this site.

The Gideon Street site is located near public transportation and will include trash receptacles, a perimeter fence and security 16 hours per day, Wheeler said in March.

“These sites will have rules. There will be no unsanctioned camping within 1000 feet of this site, there will be no cooking or fires allowed. Alcohol and drug use will not be allowed in common areas or public spaces,” Wheeler said in March — and noted weapons will be checked.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.