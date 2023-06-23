Commissioners tell KOIN 6 their support means the ordinance is likely to pass next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hopes to criminalize open air drug use in Portland by expanding the ban for consuming alcohol or marijuana in public places to include illicit drugs as well.

The ordinance to do so will be up for a vote next Wednesday, and if it passes, the punishment for open drug use will be spending up to six months in jail or a $500 fine.

Commissioners tell KOIN 6 their support means the ordinance is likely to pass next week, but there are hurdles that may make it difficult for the ordinance to create the change Portland seeks amid its ongoing drug crisis.

“With Measure 110 causing so much confusion with law enforcement and first responders, it’s important for local municipalities to make this right, and so we need clarity,” said City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, someone can’t be booked for only violating a single city ordinance. Wheeler says another form of enforcement could be diverting people to treatment, but the problems of accessing detox or treatment in Portland are well-documented.

“We have this vicious cycle where we’re not particularly prosecuting low level offenses, we’re not prosecuting for drug use on our streets, so this horribly enabling cycle is occurring on the streets of Portland, “ said City Commissioner Rene Gonzales. “There’s nothing disrupting destructive behavior.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio were unavailable, but their teams tell KOIN 6 they support this ordinance.

KOIN 6 asked Wheeler for an interview, but we have only received a pre-produced video statement – which we won’t air unless he answers our questions about his plan. He has yet to do so.

“It’s important for the Mayor and County Chair to talk about this and make sure we are in alignment,” Ryan said.

Measure 110 was intended to increase access to addiction services.

In his statement, Wheeler expressed interest in diverting people to treatment instead of enforcement, but the problems of accessing detox centers or treatment resources for addiction are well documented in Portland.

“We’re a state and city in a crisis when it comes to substance abuse especially with these poisonous drugs like fentanyl and the new meth, so we need to keep being scrappy and build. That is a responsibility from the state all the way down to the local municipalities,” Ryan said.

KOIN 6 has covered the open air drug market in Portland’s downtown and various neighborhoods. Drug dealing has been illegal with or without this ordinance.

“The key piece is that arresting folks for consuming drugs outside can be a step to getting to their dealers,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says low level offenses and open air drug use are being enabled by the city’s current climate.

“We need to communicate very clearly we are taking back our streets, even if that’s one step at a time, even if it’s incremental, the open air drug use we see in Portland right now is overwhelming,” Gonzales said.

