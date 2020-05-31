Wheeler, black leaders to discuss impact of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will meet with black community leaders Sunday at Self Enhancement, Inc. (SEI) to discuss further the ramifications of the weekend’s protests.

Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. presser will be the second talk of the day for Wheeler who spoke earlier in the morning about Saturday night’s demonstrations. Wheeler also announced he extended of the city’s curfew through at least Sunday night.

Sunday morning, the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oregon branch and the Oregon Justice Resource Center issued a joint statement condemning the implementation of a curfew as “an attack on our rights.”

The statement said in part, “This is a critical moment to confront police violence and brutality, protect black life, and support necessary healing for our communities of color through systematic reforms and resources. Instead, elected and public officials are responding to this moment using the same mechanisms that brought us here: aggressive policing. This curfew and response encourages law enforcement to continue targeting communities of color through a multitude of techniques which include an abuse of force.”

Wheeler’s afternoon meeting at SEI will feature longtime activist Ron Herndon, Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center’s Joe McFerrin, KairosPDX co-founder Kali Ladd, Meyer Memorial Trust CIO Rukaiyah Adams and others.

At least 48 people were arrested during Portland’s protest Saturday, police said, ranging in age from 19-49. A total of 26 people were charged with curfew violations, but all of them faced other, more serious charges, including riot, burglary and disorderly conduct. Another nine minors were detained and released to their parents on charges including curfew violation, riot, disorderly conduct, riot, burglary, theft.