PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau have bolstered patrols around the Washington Center building in downtown Portland following a recent spike of fentanyl overdoses in the area.

Police were stationed Friday evening around the vacant center at 401 Southwest Washington Street, which, officials say, has become a hub for the fentanyl market.

“The Washington Center building continues to be a top public safety concern and priority for our team. Given the extreme conditions at this property, Mayor Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau have dedicated resources to help restore safety in the area,” according to a spokesperson from Wheeler’s Office.

PPB previously told KOIN 6 there’s been a surge in overdose calls in the city, although the bureau is unsure what exactly is driving the uptick. In a 12-hour period on March 31, nearly a dozen overdoses believed to be fentanyl-related were reported around downtown Portland, three of which resulted in deaths.

At this time, according to Wheeler’s Office, officials are still working out how long the additional patrols will be deployed in the area.