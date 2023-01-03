PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Jan. 3, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced the newly arranged and redistributed bureau roles assigned to city commissioners ahead of the City of Portland’s voter-approved transition to a vastly new district-style of government.

Wheeler said that his executive order to shuffle the bureaus into five service areas will help the city transition to the new system of government in 2025. At that time, the reformed charter will give bureau oversight currently held by city commissioners to a not-yet appointed city administrator.

“This shift will help improve how the city manages and oversees bureaus and will ease our full transition to a city-administrator-management system over the course of the next two years,” Wheeler said.

Under the new grouping, Portland’s bureaus have been organized under the following categories: Administration, Public Safety, Community and Economic Development, Public Works, and Culture and Livability.

“Today marks an important step toward the creation of five service-focused city areas that will create the basis for how the future city administrator will lead bureaus in 2025, overseen by the Mayor,” Wheeler said. “Over the next two years, we will continue working with commissioner staff and bureaus to help make city-offered services more integrative. I have met with each commissioner several times over the last few weeks to discuss service areas, including newly elected Commissioner Rene Gonzalez.”

The annual assignments have been appointed to the city council in the following order:

Mayor Ted Wheeler: Administration

Office of Management and Finance

City Budget Office

Office of Government Relations

Office of the City Attorney

Portland Police Bureau

Joint Office of Homeless Services

Liaison Responsibilities:

League of Oregon Cities

Commissioner Carmen Rubio: Community and Economic Development

Portland Housing Bureau

Bureau of Development Services

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

Prosper Portland

Liaison Responsibilities:

Venture Portland

Home Forward

Visitor Development Fund Board (with Mapps)

Travel Portland

The Gateway Center

Workforce Development Board

Portland Mall Management, Inc.

Portland Film Office

Metro Policy Advisory Committee

Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission

Commissioner Mingus Mapps: Public Works

Portland Water Bureau

Bureau of Hydroelectric Power

Bureau of Environmental Services

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Liaison Responsibilities:

Portland Aerial Tram Board

Portland Streetcar, Inc.

Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation

Rose Festival Foundation

Royal Rosarians

Fair & Moral Claims Committee (with Ryan)

Visitor Development Fund Board (with Rubio)

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Gonzalez)

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez: Public Safety

Portland Fire & Rescue

Fire & Police Disability & Retirement

Bureau of Emergency Communications

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

Liaison Responsibilities:

Regional Disaster Policy Organization

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Mapps)

BOEC User Board

Commissioner Dan Ryan: Culture and Livability

Office of Community and Civic Life

Office of Equity and Human Rights

Portland Parks & Recreation

Liaison Responsibilities:

Regional Arts and Culture Council

Metropolitan Exposition and Recreation Commission

Portland’5 Centers for the Arts

Multnomah Youth Commission

Multnomah County Animal Control

Portland Children’s Levy

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Portland Parks Foundation

East Portland Action Plan

Fair & Moral Claims Committee (with Mapps)

Portland voters approved the new city charter in November. Starting in 2024, Portland will switch from 5 citywide council seats to four districts, each represented by three City Council members.