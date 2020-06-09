Wheeler to give update on protests, PPB changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a briefing Tuesday to discuss the 11th straight night of protesting as well as further explain changes with the Portland Police Bureau.
KOIN 6 News will stream Wheeler’s press conference live at 2 p.m. PST.
On Monday, Chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down and had tapped Lt. Charles “Chuck” Lovell to take her place. The move came after regional African American groups criticized a lack of diversity within PPB’s leadership.
The 11th consecutive night of demonstrations in Portland featured thousands of people flooding Interstate 84 Monday evening. Traffic was stalled between 7 and 8 p.m. near the NE 21st Avenue overpass.
PPB said it did not have any advance warning of the I-84 march.
