Wheeler to give update on protests, PPB changes

Mayor's briefing comes after PPB changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a briefing Tuesday to discuss the 11th straight night of protesting as well as further explain changes with the Portland Police Bureau.

KOIN 6 News will stream Wheeler’s press conference live at 2 p.m. PST.

On Monday, Chief Jami Resch announced she was stepping down and had tapped Lt. Charles “Chuck” Lovell to take her place. The move came after regional African American groups criticized a lack of diversity within PPB’s leadership.

The 11th consecutive night of demonstrations in Portland featured thousands of people flooding Interstate 84 Monday evening. Traffic was stalled between 7 and 8 p.m. near the NE 21st Avenue overpass.

PPB said it did not have any advance warning of the I-84 march.