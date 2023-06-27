PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Tuesday he is withdrawing his proposed ordinance that would have banned public drug use in the city after the Oregon legislature passed a bill making fentanyl possession a misdemeanor.

In a press release, Wheeler said he proposed the ordinance after the Republican-led walkout stalled House Bill 2645, which the mayor called a “high priority bill for the City of Portland.”

Wheeler’s proposal would have banned use of drugs in public places such as sidewalks, streets and rights of way. In a press release announcing his initial proposal, Wheeler noted his proposal would have banned public drug use whereas Measure 110 decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine.

Wheeler was set to propose his ordinance to city council on Wednesday, however the mayor said the legislature’s bill addresses his concerns and those of local law enforcement and the city attorney about drug use.

HB 2645 allows authorities to charge offenders carrying a gram or more of fentanyl with a Class A misdemeanor. Currently, Oregon law does not provide law enforcement with a means to charge criminals with misdemeanor fentanyl possession. If Kotek signs House Bill 2645 into law, authorities will have more power to police fentanyl as they do other controlled substances.

“The six-week walkout at the Oregon State Legislature stalled the passage of numerous bills, including HB 2645, which was a high priority bill for the City of Portland. This bill gives local law enforcement important tools to better address open drug use in our city. With the legislature stalled, I was increasingly concerned that little-to-no action was possible to respond to Portland’s substance abuse crisis with the urgency needed,” Wheeler said in a statement.

The mayor claimed that he was willing to take challenges to his ordinance to court adding, “I planned to propose an amendment to City Code in Portland that would prohibit the consumption of a controlled substance in public spaces, hoping to address a loophole in Measure 110. This ordinance would have undoubtedly been challenged because of a state statute potentially limiting the authority of local governments to create laws regarding the public use of drugs. Nonetheless, I was willing to take that fight to the courts, if necessary. “

In a press release, Wheeler said he expects the bill to make a “positive impact” and said enforcing the soon-to-be law — pending Kotek’s signature — will require continued re-staffing at the Portland Police Bureau.

“I applaud our state leadership for approving HB 2645. I expect this change will positively impact the City of Portland by expanding local law enforcement’s abilities to make Portland safer and healthier,” Wheeler said. “As would have been the case with a local ordinance, enforcement of this state law will take time and patience as we work to continue restaffing the Portland Police Bureau. I am equally committed to increasing resources and support for our partners to better connect Portlanders to much-needed treatment services.”