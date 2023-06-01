As of our last count, there have been 33 shooting homicides in Portland so far in 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After months of negotiations between multiple companies, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Thursday the city will not be pursuing a gunshot detection technology contract for the time being.

Portland was considering contracting either ShotSpotter or Eagl to provide the service. The two companies both specialize in technology that spots suspected gunfire and automatically notifies police, but Eagl uses energy sensors while ShotSpotter uses microphones.

Critics of the tech claim it disproportionately targets communities of color — and say it costs about $70,000 to monitor one square mile.

Wheeler made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday during which he and other local leaders provided an update on Portland’s plans to prevent gun violence as we head into the summer.

The mayor also discussed new collaborations with community-focused groups to run street-level violence intervention programs, including a gun violence reduction strategy he calls Portland Ceasefire. More information on those programs is forthcoming.

As of our last count, there have been 33 shooting homicides in the city this year alone. Police say there have been 439 shooting incidents with 136 people injured.

