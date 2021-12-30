Where people in Portland are moving to most

Portland officially opens a unique bridge on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, that highlights green traits the city is known for: its bike friendliness, light-rail and appeal to folks who like to walk. Buses will be allowed but not private cars. The Tilikum Crossing joins 11 other Portland bridges across the Willamette River, which divides the […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — For those embarking on a life outside of Portland, KOIN 6 News put together a list of cities where people are moving to next.

According to most rent data available by the U.S. Census Bureau, our list of metros is ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Portland between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,705

– Migration from San Diego to Portland: 2,328 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 623 to Portland

#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,722

– Migration from San Francisco to Portland: 4,002 (#10 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 2,280 to Portland

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 2,454

– Migration from Los Angeles to Portland: 5,212 (#14 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 2,758 to Portland

#7. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Bend in 2014-2018: 2,547

– Migration from Bend to Portland: 1,705 (#1 most common destination from Bend)

– Net migration: 842 to Bend

#6. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Corvallis in 2014-2018: 3,061

– Migration from Corvallis to Portland: 2,396 (#1 most common destination from Corvallis)

– Net migration: 665 to Corvallis

#5. Longview, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Longview in 2014-2018: 3,120

– Migration from Longview to Portland: 1,720 (#1 most common destination from Longview)

– Net migration: 1,400 to Longview

#4. Eugene, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Eugene in 2014-2018: 4,274

– Migration from Eugene to Portland: 3,637 (#1 most common destination from Eugene)

– Net migration: 637 to Eugene

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 4,919

– Migration from Phoenix to Portland: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix

#2. Salem, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Salem in 2014-2018: 7,517

– Migration from Salem to Portland: 6,983 (#1 most common destination from Salem)

– Net migration: 534 to Salem

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2014-2018: 8,177

– Migration from Seattle to Portland: 6,296 (#3 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 1,881 to Seattle

To find a full list of places people in Portland are moving to, click here.