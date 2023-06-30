Fans at the South Stage of the Waterfront Blues Festival, July 2022 (Waterfront Blues Festival)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Waterfront Blues Festival commences at Tom McCall Waterfront Park this Saturday, July 1, and runs through Tuesday, July 4.

As Downtown Portland’s “largest and longest-running music festival,” the event will fill the city with food and drink vendors, special festival merchandise and, of course, live musical performances.

But in order to join in on the fun, you have to get there first.

The festival gates open at 11 a.m. every day, although the music doesn’t start until 12 p.m. Attendees can enter through the main entry point located at 1400 SW Naito Parkway, near Southwest Columbia Street.

According to festival officials, this entrance also provides the best access to ADA-accessible seating.

An additional entry point will be near the Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Loading Dock, where the Blues Cruise takes off, on 1010 SW Naito Pkwy.

See the full musical lineup here to plan your trip to Downtown Portland. The Waterfront Blues Festival will also close with a big fireworks display in honor of Independence Day, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

