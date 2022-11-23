Dinner rolls for Thanksgiving with all the sides. | Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local organizations will be serving free Thanksgiving dinners to the public around the Portland area on Nov. 23 and on Thanksgiving Day. All events are open to anyone seeking company or a hot meal.

For those looking to give back during the holiday season, some organizations are also seeking volunteers and additional donations for the events. The Portland Rescue Mission, which is serving its Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23, says it’s still in need of volunteers to host, serve and bus tables.

“This week we will serve the first indoor Thanksgiving Meal in three years,” Portland Rescue Mission announced on social media. “This is the perfect opportunity to offer the relational care and connection that’s been missing throughout the pandemic.”

Here’s a list of places to sit down for a free Thanksgiving dinner in the Portland area:

The Portland Rescue Mission

The Portland Rescue Mission is serving its official Thanksgiving Dinner a day early, but will still be providing meals on Thanksgiving Day. The organization’s Thanksgiving dinner will be served restaurant-style.

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 111 Burnside St., Portland

Union Gospel Mission

No volunteers are needed for this event. Date: Nov. 24

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: 3 3rd Ave., Portland

PROPER Thanksgiving Feast-ival

Hands On Greater Portland is hosting a free meal and holiday festival in the Kenton neighborhood. Volunteers are still needed for supply pickup, food preparation, meal service and event set up and clean up.

Date: Nov. 24

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: 8131 Denver Ave., Portland

American Legion Post 180

Open to all members of the public, not just veterans and active military members. No volunteers are needed. Date: Nov. 24

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: 2146 Monroe St., Milwaukie

Clackamas United Church of Christ

The Clackamas United Church of Christ is holding its annual “Thanksgiving Turkey and Ham Giveaway” for those looking for free meals to cook at home. Date: Nov. 23

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 15303 Webster Rd., Milwaukie

