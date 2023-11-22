PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic holiday signage is glowing bright for the 2023 holiday season.

The White Stag sign’s seasonal red nose officially returned to Old Town Wednesday night. The celebrated 30-by-30-foot martini sign is also glowing again in Portland’s Southwest Hills.

The White Stag sign was first erected in Portland in 1940. In 1978, the sign was designated a historic landmark, and in 2010 it was donated to the City of Portland.

The Martini House dates back to the 1960s, when the Martini family displayed a small version of the sign at their home. The Martinis were said to have turned the light on for every party. In the 1970s, the Martinis moved away, but local teenager Monty Meadows preserved the sign with the help of his family. In the 1980s, Dentist Gary Cook bought the house and added a slash to the sign to discourage drunk driving.

The home was then purchased by Portland architect Aaron Hall in 2011, who demolished the previous home and built a new home on the property in 2013. Hall was inspired to build the latest version of the martini glass after he received repeated requests from the community to return the sign to the prominent hillside.

Hall told KOIN 6 in 2017 that he plans to make the martini glass a permanent fixture of the Southwest Hills by adding a clause in the deed that requires the glass be turned on each holiday season.