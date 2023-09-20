PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau’s new interim chief will be Bob Day, a former police deputy chief who is leaving retirement, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced in a press conference Wednesday. The incoming interim chief’s time with the bureau goes back decades.

Day, who retired in 2019 after being deputy chief of police in 2018, first joined PPB as a patrol officer in 1990 and became captain in 2009.

Day was on scene in 2010 when Aaron Campbell, an unarmed man, was shot in the back and killed by police as he ran from officers.

In 2016, Day was suspected of violating bureau policies when an investigation was launched into then-chief Larry O’Dea’s shooting of a friend while on vacation. Shortly after, he was removed as assistant police chief.

Day then became deputy chief in 2018 before retiring the following year.

“I know this is a sprint and I am going to be looking for those who lean in and do the work,” said Day in the question and answer portion of the press conference. “So we’re going to be highlight those, elevating those and creating opportunity for those that want to do the work.

The work ahead means finding the police’s role in addressing the city’s most pressing issues: A record number of people homeless, an addiction crisis and a homicide rate today three times higher than when he first retired.

“I don’t stand before you with any delusion about the challenge that we’re going to be facing in this time of transition,” Day added. “But I do stand before you hopeful.”

Day says he will not continue with the job after a new mayor and city council under the newly transitioned city government takes effect on January 1, 2025.