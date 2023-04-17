Delgado was mentally ill and homeless at the time of the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s now been two years since the deadly police shooting of Robert Delgado in Lents Park.

As his family and friends gathered in the park Sunday to celebrate his life, Tina Delgado expressed to KOIN 6 News how much she misses her brother.

“He was my best friend,” Tina said. “He and I were very, very close.”

When Delgado was well, times were good. But his sister says his mental health wasn’t always stable.

“He was paranoid, he was scared. He didn’t know how to manage his life and it was hard to try and help someone who is so scared,” she said.

Tina Delgado’s brother Robert Delgado was killed by Portland police. Now she wants changes in the bureau, April 16, 2023 (KOIN)

Tina said her brother tried seeking mental health treatment several times but his disabilities, depression and substance use disorder made it difficult for him to advocate for himself.

“Families should have more rights for people with mental illness,” Tina said.

For the last two years of his life, Delgado found himself couch-surfing. Then, ultimately, sleeping in a tent in Lents Park, but was still in connection with his family in the Portland metro area.

“When he was shot, literally I felt like I was shot,” Tina said. “He was at my house just two weeks before that.”

According to the lawsuit filed by Delgado’s family, on the morning of April 16, 2021, a witness called the non-emergency line to report a man was pointing a gun at a fence. When the officers arrived, they found him shirtless, with no gun in sight or anything in his hands. Four minutes later, Delgado was dead.

“Officer DeLong was shouting obscenities at him, saying I’m going to f—— shoot you. He was doing so from behind cover with his long rifle. Things just escalating on top of themselves. That was wholly unnecessary — and we argue against police training, as well,” said Juan Chavez, the attorney representing the Delgado family.

Chavez also said police later found a BB gun amongst Delgado’s belongings.

Though a grand jury did not indict the officer who killed him, Delgado’s son Skyler brought on the lawsuit against the City of Portland and Officer Zachary DeLong.

The lawsuit argues this shooting violated the Fourth Amendment — to be free from excessive force — and that Officer DeLong’s actions were unreasonable as he pulled out an AR-15 rifle.

“The moment that DeLong chose that rifle, the infamous rifle, it feels like Robert’s fate was sealed at that time,” Chavez said.

“How are you going to de-escalate a situation with a long rifle? Those are meant to kill. You don’t survive one of those shots,” Tina added.

The lawsuit alleges that the city of Portland and Officer DeLong deprived Delgado’s family of the love and enjoyment of their father, brother and uncle.

“It’s unfair and unnecessary. It didn’t have to happen that way,” Tina said.

Chavez is arguing for more police accountability.

“They can have all the right rules, they can have all the right training. It doesn’t matter if it’s never enforced,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if every officer knows they can get off scot-free from a bad act. Heck, even get promoted.”

Delgado’s family is asking for higher standards.

“The police bureau, their supervisors, they need to look at their department and make changes and admit and realize that this is wrong. This is not how you treat another human life,” Tina said.

Looking back on memories and videos with Delgado at the coast, Tina says her brother’s life mattered.

“He was a spiritual guy, so when he thanked God for all of his friends and family, he meant it,” Tina said.

Delgado’s family says they’re fighting for justice for Robert and those who were killed before him. They also are hoping to prevent violence and loss of life in the future.

The case is not likely to see a jury trial late next year or in 2025.

PPB and the City of Portland declined to comment on the pending litigation.