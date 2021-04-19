Why Portland Street Response wasn’t called to Lents Park Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday’s police shooting of a man in Lents Park happened within the same boundaries that the Portland Street Response pilot program is called to. The team exists to limit interactions between police and unhoused people, or those experiencing a mental health crisis.

When Robert Delgado was shot and killed by a Portland Police officer Friday, some questioned why PPB was on the scene in the first place.

PPB Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters on Friday that a 911 caller indicated that there was a man with a gun in the park and that Portland Street Response doesn’t respond to calls when there is a weapon involved.

The team also does not respond to calls in situations where someone is blocking traffic, is threatening violence, suicidal or inside a private residence.

The Portland Street Response Team is made up of four people: A Portland Fire & Rescue medic, licensed mental health crisis therapist and two community health workers.

The start of the program was delayed by the pandemic, so it’s still relatively new. They started responding to calls in a small section of the Lents Neighborhood two months ago and just expanded their service to a larger area of Lents at the beginning of April.

An online interactive dashboard shows that the team has responded to 71 calls so far: 11 in February, 42 in March and 18 in April.

Out of those calls, PPB requested the team’s help four times.

No one from Portland Street Response responded to any interview requests but Willamette Week reported last week that 911 dispatchers aren’t sending the team to as many incidents as it can handle.