PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multiple Portland Fire & Rescue crews extinguished a reported 300 by 50-foot wildland fire off I-205 S at exit 22 and eastbound I-84 E, PF&R announced via Twitter Sunday morning.

The fire initially shut down I-205 S completely, but only two lanes are now closed at Killingsworth Street.

Officials said no buildings were involved and there were no injuries. A fire investigator is currently working to determine the cause, PF&R said.