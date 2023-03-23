PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You did it! Congratulations! After visiting Portland for the first time earlier this year, Will Ferrell said that the city is now one of his favorite places in the U.S.

Ferrell revealed his love for Portland to “The Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey during an interview for their podcast “Office Ladies.” During the interview, first reported locally by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Fischer and Kinsey asked Ferrell to name one of his “favorite places” that he’s visited in the U.S. After initially responding with New York City, Ferrell switched the conversation to Portland.

“I also just went to Portland,” Ferrell said. “Portland, it’s a little hidden gem. Well, maybe not-so-hidden now, but Portland’s great!

While Fischer said that she’s never been to Portland, Kinsey also had kind words for Portland and for the state of Oregon.

“I love Portland,” she said. “I love the Oregon Coast.”

Ferrell notably attended the Portland Trail Blazers home game versus the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 28, where he posed for fan pics and hyped up the crowd during the live broadcast. He was also spotted stopping for pie at Lauretta Jean’s in Southeast Portland that night. Although brief, the visit seemingly had an impact on the beloved comedy star.

“Great restaurants, little coffee places, cool bike paths and walking trails,” he remembered. “And big enough of a city feel to it, if you need that, but then really great neighborhoods.”

Ferrell can be heard talking about his new favorite city about 47 minutes and 36 seconds into the podcast, which debuted on March 22.