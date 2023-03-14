PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are still advised to avoid contact with the Willamette River after Monday’s powerful rainstorm caused sewage to overflow into the waterway, downstream of Willamette Park.

Sewage overflow data provided by Portland’s Bureau of Environmental Services shows that a mix of 80% stormwater and 20% sewage continuously spilled into the Willamette from about 1:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on March 13.

Based on this information, the City of Portland asks that citizens avoid interacting with the river until Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. due to potentially harmful bacteria that may still be present in the water.

Sewage overflowed into the Willamette River for serval hours on Monday. (City of Portland)

“During an overflow and for 48 hours afterward, the public is advised to avoid contact with the river because of increased bacteria in the water,” the Bureau of Environmental Services stated. “The river’s water quality is safe for recreation during all other times.”