PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced that winter weather has impacted several metro area roads causing closures on Wednesday morning.

According to PBOT, West Burnside Road is closed between Southwest Tichner Drive and Southwest Barnes Road due to abandoned vehicles and downed trees blocking lanes.

Another closure was announced on Southeast Barbara Welch Road at Southeast Foster Road due to fallen trees and power lines down.

Get up-to-date winter weather road closures and chain advisories on the PBOT website.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 for winter weather updates and school closures.