PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to hit the track to help the Sunshine Division for the 30th Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Show.

From Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 31, the Portland International Raceway will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Every dollar made by the light show helps fund the Sunshine Division’s hunger relief programs.

The light show is a drive-thru event that lasts about half an hour. Those wanting to partake will need to buy their tickets ahead of time online.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Sunshine Division this holiday season with a special day of giving on Thursday.